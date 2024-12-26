United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1740
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
