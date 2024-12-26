Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

