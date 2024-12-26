flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

