Penny 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)