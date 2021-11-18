United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1740
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
