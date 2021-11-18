flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1740 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1740 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1740 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1740 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 61434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1740 at auction CNG - October 13, 2010
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

