Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,105. Bidding took place December 1, 2003.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
