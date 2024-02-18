United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1731 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,105. Bidding took place December 1, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
