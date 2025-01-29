flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1731

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1731 Young Head
Reverse Five guineas 1731 Young Head
Five guineas 1731 Young Head
Average price 69000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Guinea 1731 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1731 Young Head
Guinea 1731 Young Head
Average price 2900 $
Sales
1 25
Obverse Guinea 1731 EIC Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1731 EIC Young Head
Guinea 1731 EIC Young Head
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Half Guinea 1731 EIC Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1731 EIC Young Head
Half Guinea 1731 EIC Young Head
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1731 Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1731 Young Head
Half Guinea 1731 Young Head
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 15

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1731 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1731 Young Head
Halfcrown 1731 Young Head
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse Shilling 1731 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1731 Young Head
Shilling 1731 Young Head Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 380 $
Sales
1 35
Obverse Shilling 1731 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1731 Young Head
Shilling 1731 Young Head Plumes in angles
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Sixpence 1731 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1731 Young Head
Sixpence 1731 Young Head
Average price 510 $
Sales
1 46
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1731
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1731
Fourpence (Groat) 1731
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1731
Reverse Threepence 1731
Threepence 1731
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1731
Reverse Twopence 1731
Twopence 1731
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1731
Reverse Penny 1731
Penny 1731
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1731 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1731 Young Head
Halfpenny 1731 Young Head
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Farthing 1731 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1731 Young Head
Farthing 1731 Young Head
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 14

Pattern coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1731 Pattern
Reverse Halfcrown 1731 Pattern
Halfcrown 1731 Pattern
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 9
