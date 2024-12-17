flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1731 "Young Head" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1731 "Young Head" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24605 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 12, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
