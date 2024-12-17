United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24605 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Spink (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
