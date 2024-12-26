flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1731 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
