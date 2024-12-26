Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1731 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

