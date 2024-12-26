United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
29591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
289394 $
Price in auction currency 260000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search