United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
29591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
289394 $
Price in auction currency 260000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
