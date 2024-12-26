Five guineas 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

