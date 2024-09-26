United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
