United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1731 "Young Head" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1731 "Young Head" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1731 "Young Head". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1731
