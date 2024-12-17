United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
