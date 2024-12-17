flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (9)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • Status International (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

