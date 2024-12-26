United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 529 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8100 $
Price in auction currency 8100 USD
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
