United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1731 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1731 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 529 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8100 $
Price in auction currency 8100 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction DNW - May 13, 2015
Seller DNW
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
