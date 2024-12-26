Guinea 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (11) F (3) G (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Chiswick Auctions (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (2)

Heritage (2)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (3)

Teutoburger (1)