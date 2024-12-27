Fourpence (Groat) 1731 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1731 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 4448 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)