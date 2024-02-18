flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1731 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1731 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1731 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 62400 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - January 15, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2010
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing 1731 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1731 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access