United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1731 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 62400 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
