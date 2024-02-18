Farthing 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1731 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 62400 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)