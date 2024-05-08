flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1731 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1731 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1731 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1731 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
7705 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1731 (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1731 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access