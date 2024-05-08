United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Pattern Halfcrown 1731 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1731 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
7705 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1731 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search