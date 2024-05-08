Pattern Halfcrown 1731 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1731 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) PF62 (2) Service NGC (2)