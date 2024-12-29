flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Pattern coins Halfcrown of George II - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Halfcrown 1731 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1731 0 9
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II All English coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access