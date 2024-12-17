flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1731 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1393 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
