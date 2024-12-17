United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1731 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1393 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
