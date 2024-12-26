flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1731
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1731 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access