Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) VF (1) F (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) Service NGC (8)