United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1731
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
