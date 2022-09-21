flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head". "GEOGIVS" (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: "GEOGIVS"

Obverse Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" "GEOGIVS" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" "GEOGIVS" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head". "GEOGIVS". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 52183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 RD PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 11, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

