Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head". "GEOGIVS" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head". "GEOGIVS". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 52183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) RD (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)