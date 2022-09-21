United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head". "GEOGIVS" (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: "GEOGIVS"
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1730
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head". "GEOGIVS". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 52183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 RD PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search