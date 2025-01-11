flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
