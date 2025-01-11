United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1730
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
