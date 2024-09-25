United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1748
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place May 21, 2008.
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
