flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place May 21, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - May 23, 2008
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - May 23, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date May 23, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1748 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access