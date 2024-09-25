Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1748 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place May 21, 2008.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (8) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (2) BN (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (4)

