Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction CNG - July 11, 2018
Seller CNG
Date July 11, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction CNG - May 30, 2018
Seller CNG
Date May 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1751 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
