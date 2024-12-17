Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (12) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) BN (6) Service NGC (9) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

CNG (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (10)

Höhn (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Rauch (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

WAG (3)