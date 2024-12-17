United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Höhn (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
