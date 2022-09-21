flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 518. Bidding took place June 3, 2004.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 6, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 6, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
