United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1754
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1754 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 518. Bidding took place June 3, 2004.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
