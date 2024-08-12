flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 14, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 14, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1734 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access