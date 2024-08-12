United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1734 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12
