flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1734

Gold coins

Obverse Two guinea 1734 Young Head
Reverse Two guinea 1734 Young Head
Two guinea 1734 Young Head
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Guinea 1734 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1734 Young Head
Guinea 1734 Young Head
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Half Guinea 1734 Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1734 Young Head
Half Guinea 1734 Young Head
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 15

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1734 Young Head
Reverse Crown 1734 Young Head
Crown 1734 Young Head
Average price 4300 $
Sales
1 44
Obverse Halfcrown 1734 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1734 Young Head
Halfcrown 1734 Young Head
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Shilling 1734 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1734 Young Head
Shilling 1734 Young Head
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Sixpence 1734 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1734 Young Head
Sixpence 1734 Young Head
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1734 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1734 Young Head
Halfpenny 1734 Young Head
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Farthing 1734 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1734 Young Head
Farthing 1734 Young Head
Average price 380 $
Sales
2 24
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access