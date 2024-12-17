flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 17, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Dorotheum - May 29, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
