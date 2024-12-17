United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
