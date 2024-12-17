Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

