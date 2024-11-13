flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1734 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1734 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1734 "Young Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

