Shilling 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 580. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
