United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1734 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Katz (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
