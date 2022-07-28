flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1734 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1734 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1734 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34792 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 22, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction CNG - July 25, 2012
Seller CNG
Date July 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1734 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access