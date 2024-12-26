flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1734 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1734 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1734 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Berk (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2201 $
Price in auction currency 2201 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1734 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access