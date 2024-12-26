United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1734 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2201 $
Price in auction currency 2201 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
