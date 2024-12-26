flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1734 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1734 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1734 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
21949 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices

