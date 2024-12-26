United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1734 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
