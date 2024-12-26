United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
