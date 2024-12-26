flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1734 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access