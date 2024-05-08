Crown 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33802 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

