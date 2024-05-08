flag
Crown 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1734 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1734 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33802 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Bolaffi - July 10, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date July 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
