Crown 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33802 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
