flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1734 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access