United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1734 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1734
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1734 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Spink (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1734 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search