United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1753
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
