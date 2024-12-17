Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34797 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
