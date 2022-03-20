flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2013
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 21, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - May 23, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date May 23, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price

