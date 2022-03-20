United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1738
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
