Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1738 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (4) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) VF20 (1) RD (1) BN (4) Service NGC (5)