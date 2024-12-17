United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1749
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (4)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (16)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search