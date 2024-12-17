flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 26, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 26, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Varesi - May 9, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date May 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1749 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

