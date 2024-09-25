United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1747
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2016
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
