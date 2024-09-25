Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (1) BN (6) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)