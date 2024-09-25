flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 6, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 6, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2016
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 1, 2009
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1747 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1747 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access