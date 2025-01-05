flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1747

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1747 Old Head
Reverse Guinea 1747 Old Head
Guinea 1747 Old Head
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Half Guinea 1747 Old Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1747 Old Head
Half Guinea 1747 Old Head
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1747 Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1747 Old Head
Shilling 1747 Old Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 56

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1747 Old Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1747 Old Head
Halfpenny 1747 Old Head
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 16
