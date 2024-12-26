flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1747 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1747 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1747 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 97254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 15, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1747 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1747 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access