Guinea 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1747 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 97254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition AU (5) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)