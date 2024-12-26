United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1747
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1747 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 97254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1747 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search