United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1747
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1747 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 36569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1747 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
