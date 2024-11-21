Shilling 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1747 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 36569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (7) XF (15) VF (23) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

MDC Monaco (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (7)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (13)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)