flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1747 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1747 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1747 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 36569 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1747 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1747 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access