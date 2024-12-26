United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1747
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
