Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)