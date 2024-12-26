flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head" at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1747 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access