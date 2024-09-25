Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (3) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) BN (5) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)