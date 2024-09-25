United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1733
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date September 12, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
