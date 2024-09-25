flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 12, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Schulman - November 17, 2013
Seller Schulman
Date November 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1733 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

