United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1752
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 5335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (5)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Stack's
Date November 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
