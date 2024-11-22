flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 5335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction CNG - June 9, 2021
Seller CNG
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 26, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 27, 2017
Seller CNG
Date September 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1752 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

