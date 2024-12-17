United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34796 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
