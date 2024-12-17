Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34796 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

