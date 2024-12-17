flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34796 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 BN NGC
For the sale of Halfpenny 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

