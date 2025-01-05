flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1750

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1750 Old Head
Reverse Guinea 1750 Old Head
Guinea 1750 Old Head
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Half Guinea 1750 Old Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1750 Old Head
Half Guinea 1750 Old Head
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1750 Old Head
Reverse Crown 1750 Old Head
Crown 1750 Old Head
Average price 3300 $
Sales
1 96
Obverse Halfcrown 1750 Old Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1750 Old Head
Halfcrown 1750 Old Head
Average price 1900 $
Sales
2 104
Obverse Shilling 1750 Old Head
Reverse Shilling 1750 Old Head
Shilling 1750 Old Head
Average price 240 $
Sales
2 117
Obverse Sixpence 1750 Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1750 Old Head
Sixpence 1750 Old Head
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Penny 1750
Reverse Penny 1750
Penny 1750
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 20

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1750 Old Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1750 Old Head
Halfpenny 1750 Old Head
Average price 330 $
Sales
2 31
Obverse Farthing 1750 Old Head
Reverse Farthing 1750 Old Head
Farthing 1750 Old Head
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
