Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (2) XF (16) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

