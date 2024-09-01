flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
