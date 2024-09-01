United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (11)
- London Coins (8)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search