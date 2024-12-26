flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 29653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 86000 JPY
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

