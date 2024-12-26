flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1750 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1750 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1750 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.

United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1678 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1750 "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 25, 2002
Seller CNG
Date September 25, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

