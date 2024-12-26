Guinea 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1750 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) VF (9) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)