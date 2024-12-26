United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1750 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1678 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
