United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1750 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1750 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
