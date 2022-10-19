flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1750 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1750 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1750 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1750 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Russiancoin - June 15, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Numisor - November 30, 2015
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction CNG - August 3, 2011
Seller CNG
Date August 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Penny 1750 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

