Shilling 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32509 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
