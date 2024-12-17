Shilling 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32509 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (9) XF (49) VF (37) F (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (21) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

BAC (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (4)

DNW (12)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (14)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

London Coins (19)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOONANS (5)

Roxbury’s (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (27)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)

Tennants Auctioneers (3)

WAG (1)