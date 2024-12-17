flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32509 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
