United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (9)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (6)
- New York Sale (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Spink (17)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2284 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3550 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search