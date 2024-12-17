flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Crown 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Crown 1750 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2284 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3550 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - May 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

