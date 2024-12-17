flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (9)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (16)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (23)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1918 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 8, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

