United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (8)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (16)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (23)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1918 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search